A week after competing in the Masters, Tiger Woods has committed to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, on July 4-5.

The pro-am, which benefits charities in Ireland, will be played 10 days before the start of the 150th Open at St. Andrews in Scotland. Woods committed to play in The Open after his final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

The 15-time major champion said he wasn't sure if he would play in next month's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, in June.

"It'll be just the big events," Woods told Sky Sports on Sunday. "I don't know if it'll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don't know."

Woods, 46, finished 47th at the Masters after making his first start in an official event in more than 17 months following a February 2021 car crash that caused serious injuries. He made the cut after posting scores of 1-under 71 and 2-over 74 in the first two rounds but closed with consecutive rounds of 6-over 78. It was the five-time Masters champion's worst score in a round at Augusta National.

The pro-am event in Ireland is hosted by JP McManus, an Irish racehorse owner and former shareholder of Manchester United. It will be Woods' fourth appearance at the event. The anticipated field also includes Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the pro-am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," McManus said in a statement. "His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."