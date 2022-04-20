        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans on ESPN+

          8:19 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          PGA Tour action is usually about one player. Not this week. In a brief break from the usual routine, players will pair up in two-man teams for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, beginning Thursday at TPC Louisiana.

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

          All times ET.

          Thursday

          Main feed
          8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 11 and 17)
          8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 14)
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed
          9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 11 and 17)
          9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          10:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 14)
          3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed
          8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 11 and 17)
          9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 14)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed
          8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 11 and 17)
          9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 14)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here