Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got married over the weekend

Ah, a spring wedding.

PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson married model-actress Paulina Gretzky over the weekend at a resort in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

The 33-year-old Gretzky, who is the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky and actress Janet Jones, and Johnson have been engaged since 2013. Johnson, 37, won the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters to go along with 24 total PGA Tour wins. He was also the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2016 and 2020.

The couple has two sons together.

Gretzky has often been seen supporting Johnson at golf events, including the Masters and Ryder Cup.

"She's such a big supporter of mine," Johnson told People in 2020.

"Obviously with golf or any professional athlete, or even a business, you got to have somebody to support you. I've spent a lot of time away from home, or at the golf course, or traveling on the road, whatever it is. So you need that special person ..."