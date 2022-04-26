When he isn't busy trying to get the Golden State Warriors back to the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry is doing his part to create golf opportunities for minorities.

His latest venture is expanding his Underrated brand into golf by launching a series of five tournaments in conjunction with the American Junior Golf Association. Boys and girls 12 to 18 will compete for the "Curry Cup" at the Underrated Tour Championship at TPC Harding Park.

"Less than 2% of golfers are people of color," Curry said in a video message. "This provides a platform for equity, access and opportunity for those who can't get their big break, but also who want to play head-to-head with some of the best players on the AJGA."

Curry said the tour will be free, inclusive of travel, lodging and meals.

Three years ago, Curry made a seven-figure donation to Howard University to have a golf team for the first time in 40 years.

"Everybody knows I love the game of golf," he says in the video. "I couldn't be more excited to extend that love to the best young players across the country."