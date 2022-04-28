Tiger Woods arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday and is playing a practice round at Southern Hills Country Club, the site of next month's PGA Championship, sources told ESPN.

Woods followed a similar plan before playing in this month's Masters, his first official tour event in 14 months, after he was seriously injured in a car wreck outside Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.

The PGA Championship is May 19-22. Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship, his last victory in the event, at Southern Hills by 2 shots.

Woods' practice round at Southern Hills was first reported by Golf Digest.

The 15-time major champion finished 47th at the Masters, which he has won five times. He shot 6-over 78 in each of the last two rounds, his worst scores at Augusta National.

After shooting 1-under 71 in the first round, Woods seemed to labor more in the last 54 holes. He acknowledged that he was in pain after walking 72 holes at one of the most demanding golf courses in the world on his surgically repaired right leg.

After his final round at the Masters, Woods, 46, said he would play in The Open at St. Andrews in July, but wasn't yet sure if he'd play in the PGA Championship or U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, in June.

Woods has also committed to playing in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on July 4-5.

"It'll be just the big events," Woods said at the Masters. "I don't know if it'll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don't know. I will try, no doubt. Like this week, I will try and get ready for Southern Hills and we'll see what this body is able to do."

This weekend, Woods is hosting Tiger Jam, a charity event in Las Vegas that benefits his TGR Foundation.