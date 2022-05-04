How to watch the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship on ESPN+

The PGA Tour is shifting locations for the Wells Fargo Championship, moving from its traditional stop at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland. Rory McIlroy headlines a field that is readying itself for the year's second major, the PGA Championship, which begins May 19 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.
Here is how to watch the Wells Fargo Championship:
All times ET.
Thursday
Main feed
6:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 12 & 17)
7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 12)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
6:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 12 & 17)
7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 12)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
7 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 12 & 17)
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 12)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
7 a.m.- 1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 9, 12 & 17)
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 12)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here