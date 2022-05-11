How to watch PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson on ESPN+

The PGA Tour remains in Texas for one more week with the AT&T Byron Nelson as the best in the world get one last competitive event in before the year's second major, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent Featured groups .

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the AT&T Byron Nelson:

All times ET.

Thursday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 4, 7, 15 & 17)

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 4, 7, 15 & 17)

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 4, 7, 15 & 17)

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured Holes (Nos. 4, 7, 15 & 17)

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here