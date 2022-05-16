        <
          How to watch the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN and ESPN+

          How Mickelson went from the 2021 PGA Championship title to withdrawing in 2022 (3:26)

          Gene Wojciechowski says Phil Mickelson's absence at the PGA Championship is a powerful exclamation point during a tumultuous time in his life. (3:26)

          12:04 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The PGA Championship, the second major of the golf season, starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tiger Woods will be on hand, competing for just the second time in 14 months since his February 2021 car accident. The defending champion, Phil Mickelson, won't be there, as he remains away from the game.

          Jordan Spieth will seek to capture the final leg of his career Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters, is the only player with a chance to win the season Grand Slam. And Rory McIlroy is trying to end a seven-year major drought.

          There are plenty of storylines. Here is how to follow all the action.

          All times ET

          Tuesday

          Tuesday at the PGA Championship
          Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

          Wednesday

          Wednesday at the PGA Championship
          Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

          Thursday

          PGA Championship main coverage
          8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group A
          8 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group B
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group C
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group D
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18)
          9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          1 p.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship main coverage
          2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          2 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          PGA Championship main coverage
          8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group A
          8 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group B
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group C
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group D
          9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18)
          9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          1 p.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship main coverage
          2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          2 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          PGA Championship main coverage
          8 a.m.10 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group C
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group D
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group A
          8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group B
          8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          9 a.m.- 10 a.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship main coverage
          10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16 & 17)
          Noon-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          PGA Championship main coverage
          8 a.m.10 a.m. | Watch here

          Featured group C
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group D
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group A
          8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group B
          8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          9 a.m.- 10 a.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship main coverage
          10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
          10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16 & 17)
          Noon-7 p.m. | Watch here