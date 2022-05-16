How to watch the 2022 PGA Championship on ESPN and ESPN+

The PGA Championship, the second major of the golf season, starts Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tiger Woods will be on hand, competing for just the second time in 14 months since his February 2021 car accident. The defending champion, Phil Mickelson, won't be there, as he remains away from the game.
Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN
Jordan Spieth will seek to capture the final leg of his career Grand Slam. Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters, is the only player with a chance to win the season Grand Slam. And Rory McIlroy is trying to end a seven-year major drought.
There are plenty of storylines. Here is how to follow all the action.
All times ET
Tuesday
Tuesday at the PGA Championship
Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
Wednesday
Wednesday at the PGA Championship
Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
Thursday
PGA Championship main coverage
8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group A
8 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group B
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group C
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group D
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18)
9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
1 p.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship main coverage
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
2 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
PGA Championship main coverage
8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group A
8 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group B
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group C
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group D
9 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 16, 17 & 18)
9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
1 p.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship main coverage
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
2 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
PGA Championship main coverage
8 a.m.10 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group C
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group D
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group A
8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group B
8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
9 a.m.- 10 a.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship main coverage
10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16 & 17)
Noon-7 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
PGA Championship main coverage
8 a.m.10 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group C
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group D
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group A
8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group B
8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
9 a.m.- 10 a.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship main coverage
10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
PGA Championship with Joe Buck & Michael Collins
10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 15, 16 & 17)
Noon-7 p.m. | Watch here