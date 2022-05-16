TULSA, Okla. -- Bryson DeChambeau tweeted late Monday that he is headed to Southern Hills and will test how he's feeling for a few days before deciding whether or not he'll compete in the PGA Championship this week.

"On my way to Southern Hills CC," DeChambeau tweeted. "Going to test how I am feeling over these next couple days and decide on whether to compete. Looking forward to being in Tulsa."

DeChambeau, 28, has been out of action since early April, recovering from injuries to his wrist and hip. He missed the cut at last month's Masters, the first major of the season, after carding a 12-over total in the first two rounds, then elected to have surgery on his left wrist to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone. Dr. Thomas Graham, an orthopedic surgeon at Kettering Health in Ohio, performed the surgery on April 14. The typical recovery is four to six weeks.

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, has fallen to 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (down from No. 5 at his peak) and is 219th in FedEx Cup points. He missed the cut in three of his past four starts overall and has just one top-25 finish in five starts this season.

On May 14, DeChambeau Tweeted a brief video of himself hitting driver into a net in his backyard, a video that quickly cut to the display screen of his personal launch monitor, showing the drive would have carried 342 yards with 192 mph ball speed.

"4 weeks and 2 days since surgery," DeChambeau tweeted.

If DeChambeau elects not to play before Thursday's opening round, Joel Dahmen will replace him in the field as the first alternate.