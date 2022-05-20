Tiger Woods has work to do at the PGA Championship, and here is how it is going

Tiger Woods struggles shooting a 74 in Round 1 at the PGA Championship, his second tournament since his return from a car accident. (2:45)

Tiger Woods started so well at the PGA Championship, his first round beginning with a smooth, easy birdie on the very first hole at Southern Hills Country Club. But as his day progressed, things got harder -- his body started to fail, his game started to falter.

He heads into the second round needing to make a move -- to stay within eyesight of contention and avoid spending his Friday just trying to make the cut. He'll be alongside Rory McIlroy, who was the 18-hole leader after a strong opening-round 65 on Thursday, as well as Jordan Spieth, who needs a good round after a slow start.

Here is how things are going on Friday at the PGA Championship:

No. 1: Par 4, 451 yards

Woods was wide off the first tee. He gingerly walked off the tee, headed down the rough to find his ball. With a good lie, he lofted a wedge onto the green and then navigated a two-putt for a relatively easy opening par. He opened the day hovering around the cut line. So the early part of his round will be key.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Where he stands in the tournament: 4 over

No. 2: Par 4, 480 yards

Woods spent a lot of time trying to figure out the wind off the tee. It didn't help. He missed the fairway right, just as he did at the first. He then dumped his approach from 187 yards into the front bunker. But after a brutal day out of the sand on Thursday, Woods hit a perfect blast in his first attempt Friday. That touch allowed for a kick-in par.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Where he stands in the tournament: 4 over