Michael Eaves and Andy North discuss the significance of Tiger Woods making the cut at the PGA Championship and what it means for him going forward. (0:56)

Tiger Woods snuck into the weekend at the PGA Championship with a gritty end to his second round. Despite the accomplishment of making the cut just 14 months after a single-car crash that nearly cost him his leg, Woods isn't just happy to be here. He wants to be a factor.

"This weekend I am going to have to go low," he said.

Can he?

We'll see, as we track his entire third round at Southern Hills.