Justin Thomas gets the two-putt on the final playoff hole against Will Zalatoris to win the PGA Championship. (1:07)

For the first time since 2017, the Wanamaker Trophy belongs to Justin Thomas. Despite entering the final round trailing by seven strokes, Thomas managed to pull off the third-largest comeback in major championship history to claim his second PGA Championship win. He did so in dramatic fashion -- by besting Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

It was the first playoff in a major since the 2017 Masters, when Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose. The 19 straight majors without a playoff was the longest streak in major championship history.

For much of the weekend, it looked like the second major title of the year would surely belong to Mito Pereira. That is, until an 18th hole demise of epic proportions. Pereira's double bogey dropped him into a tie for third place, clearing the way for JT and Zalatoris. Prior to Sunday, a player hadn't lost a one-shot lead in the final hole to lose a major since Phil Mickelson at Winged Foot in the 2006 U.S. Open.

From Smylie Kaufman hyping JT's bold decision to bring back the dab (yes, that dab) to Tiger Woods lauding his friend's accomplishment, here's what social media had to say about the 29-year-old's big win:

Big congrats to @JustinThomas34! He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn't look back. Thanks to Tulsa and the @PGAChampionship for a great week. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2022

Congratulations to @JustinThomas34 on the @PGAChampionship! When you have an opportunity, you need to take advantage of it, and he did. A great second major win. Very happy for him-could not happen to a nicer young man. -Jack pic.twitter.com/A9mRag6zhu — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 23, 2022

What a test Southern Hill was this week.. Nice ending the week with a 68 and T13.



Congratulations @JustinThomas34 on @PGAChampionship number 2! pic.twitter.com/kH6y7HwPcl — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 23, 2022

Pretty happy with the week at the PGA Championship. Was nice to finally get kind of in the mix at a major. Learned a ton. What I didn't learn is that JT is a beast. I knew that one already. Congrats to him and my man Bones!! #golf — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 22, 2022

We got dabs happening Left and Right in TULSA OKLAHOMA LFG @JustinThomas34 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) May 22, 2022