          PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and more react to Justin Thomas' playoff victory

          play
          Justin Thomas takes home the PGA title in a 3-hole playoff (1:07)

          Justin Thomas gets the two-putt on the final playoff hole against Will Zalatoris to win the PGA Championship. (1:07)

          10:07 PM ET
          • Tory BarronESPN Editor
              Tory Barron is a Bristol-based writer and editor for ESPN.com. After retiring from playing lacrosse at UConn, the DC native decided to try her hand at writing about people playing sports.
            Follow on Twitter

          For the first time since 2017, the Wanamaker Trophy belongs to Justin Thomas. Despite entering the final round trailing by seven strokes, Thomas managed to pull off the third-largest comeback in major championship history to claim his second PGA Championship win. He did so in dramatic fashion -- by besting Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

          It was the first playoff in a major since the 2017 Masters, when Sergio Garcia beat Justin Rose. The 19 straight majors without a playoff was the longest streak in major championship history.

          For much of the weekend, it looked like the second major title of the year would surely belong to Mito Pereira. That is, until an 18th hole demise of epic proportions. Pereira's double bogey dropped him into a tie for third place, clearing the way for JT and Zalatoris. Prior to Sunday, a player hadn't lost a one-shot lead in the final hole to lose a major since Phil Mickelson at Winged Foot in the 2006 U.S. Open.

          From Smylie Kaufman hyping JT's bold decision to bring back the dab (yes, that dab) to Tiger Woods lauding his friend's accomplishment, here's what social media had to say about the 29-year-old's big win: