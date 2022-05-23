Who should panic, who should reset and who shouldn't change a thing halfway through golf's major season

Justin Thomas gets the two-putt on the final playoff hole against Will Zalatoris to win the PGA Championship. (1:07)

TULSA, Okla. -- Justin Thomas' long wait to win another major championship is over after he defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

Zalatoris will have to wait again for his first PGA Tour victory, along with Mito Pereira, whose costly mistake on the 72nd hole on Sunday cost him a chance to be the first man from Chile to win a major.

With two majors in the books, and the next one not coming until June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, it's a good time to look at the sport's biggest stars and where they stand at the halfway point of the major season.

Time to panic

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods needs to figure out what he wants out of the rest of this year. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's an absolute miracle that Woods, 46, is even playing competitive golf after nearly losing his right leg in a car wreck on Feb. 23, 2021. When the 15-time major champion unexpectedly returned at the Masters in April, the golf world had grand illusions about him contending as soon as he came back.

Six weeks later, it's clear that Woods has plenty of healing and work left to do before he contends again -- if that even ever happens. Give him plenty of credit for making the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship. But his surgically repaired right leg and foot couldn't hold up over 72 holes, forcing him to withdraw before the final round at Southern Hills.

Andy North discusses Tiger Woods withdrawing from the PGA Championship after Round 3.

And that's a problem.

It's time for Woods and his team to assess what they want out of the rest of this season. Should he skip next month's U.S. Open and focus on the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July? Should he play in any tournaments until he has had more time to recover? If this is as good as it's going to get for Woods, is it even worth the pain? He doesn't have anything else to prove.

Brooks Koepka

Remember when Koepka would show up and tell everyone he was going to win a major -- two days before the tournament even started? Then he would go out and do it.

It hasn't been that way this year for the four-time major champion. He missed the cut at the Masters and tied for 55th at Southern Hills. Koepka, 32, has had knee and hip injuries in recent months. He has just two top-10s in 14 tour starts.

The good news at Southern Hills was that he putted very well after struggling mightily at Augusta National. Koepka said he was so mad about his putting that his anger affected his swing, which led to bad ballstriking. Sounds like his game is a mess.

Dustin Johnson

It's not that DJ is playing bad golf, it's just that he's not winning -- and hasn't won on tour in a long time. His last victory came more than 18 months ago, at the 2020 Masters that was played in November because of COVID-19.

Last year, he wasn't happy with his driver. He likes his new one but is still struggling off the tee at times. He tied for 12th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, the third time in the past six majors that he wasn't around for the weekend.

"I'm starting to see a lot of consistency with the driver, driving it a little bit straighter," Johnson said. "I think for me that's the biggest key, just not having the confidence in the driver that I did for a long time. But it's getting back."

Time for a reset

Collin Morikawa

Morikawa, a two-time major champion, has played pretty good golf, but just hasn't won yet in the 2020-21 season. His last victory was at The Open at Royal St. George's in July. He was solo fifth at the Masters and tied for 55th at the PGA Championship.

Like a few other young players, Morikawa's work around the green leaves something to be desired, but he's one of the game's best ball strikers and an improving putter.

"I want to go out and win," Morikawa said. "Not having a win this year, I want to get back out there. I want to get back in the winner's circle. I've seen pieces and a lot of the prep this year has felt good, which is why it's frustrating. Just have to be patient, go back to what I was doing in the past and start playing well."

Jon Rahm

Rahm won at the Mexico Open earlier this month, so it's hard to be too critical about his play as of late. But that was his first victory in nearly 11 months (his previous one was the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines), and he didn't finish great at the first two majors. He tied for 27th at the Masters and tied for 48th at the PGA Championship.

The Spaniard is driving and striking the ball as well as anyone on tour. He ranks first in shots gained off the tee and tee to green and is third in shots gained total. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he has gained strokes off the tee in 42 straight measured starts, tied for the longest streak since 2004.

"I think my iron game felt better last year," Rahm said. "Statistically in the sense of what, I'm hitting more greens maybe? Yeah, driving is better. I haven't changed anything personally. I think that's more so the driver than me. Last year's driver was great; this one is even better. It feels just as good, and I believe it's a little bit more forgiving. That's why I believe my ball speed has been up a little bit."

But his short game has been a problem -- he ranks 154th around the green and 108th in putting. He was 72nd out of 78 players who made the cut at Southern Hills in shots gained around the green. His short game has to get better.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland won at Mayakoba in November and finished in the top 25 in six of his 13 tour starts. His form hasn't been great since he tied for ninth at the Players. He tied for 27th at the Masters and tied for 41st at Southern Hills.