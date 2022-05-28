Cobra Puma got into the name, image and likeness space when the golf company announced on Friday the signing of 12-year-old golf phenom, Xavier "Xeve" Perez.

It's the first NIL deal for the company, and while Cobra Puma did not disclose specifics, the agreement includes free product and monetary compensation to help Perez pursue professional golf.

"Xeve's personality, talent and love for the game is inspiring, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Cobra Puma Golf family," said president and general manager of Cobra Puma golf, Dan Ladd. "He is a fantastic talent and role model, which aligns with our mission to push the game forward and inspire the next generation of golfers. We're excited to be part of his journey."

Perez began playing golf at the age of three and has now won over 250 tournaments in the past nine years. He has already signed a contract with GSE Worldwide agency to represent him in his NIL deals. Along with Cobra Puma, Perez has already signed deals with Easypost, JumboMax and OnCore.

One of the agents working with Perez is Brett Falkoff, who also represents PGA Tour players, including Bryson DeChambeau.

"He hits the ball further than any 12-year old I have ever seen, and when it comes to his short game, he already has hands like a professional," Falkoff said in a statement. "His larger-than-life personality and well-mannered demeanor will set him apart, and we feel that combined with his work ethic and passion for the game, it's only a matter of time before he takes the golf world by storm."

Through the partnership with Cobra Puma, Perez will wear Puma golf apparel, footwear and accessories and play a full bag of Cobra golf clubs.