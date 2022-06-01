        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's the Memorial ESPN+

          Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
          8:46 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          This week marks one of the marquee stops on the PGA Tour calendar, with the Memorial. The tournament host is Jack Nicklaus, whose 18 major championships have long been the standard in men's professional golf.

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the Memorial:

          All times ET.

          Thursday

          Main feed
          7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 15 &16)
          7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed
          7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 15 & 16)
          7:45-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed
          7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 15 & 16)
          8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed
          7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 15 & 16)
          8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here