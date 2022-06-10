Mark Schlabach details why LIV Golf is enticing to players and what it means for the future of the PGA. (2:15)

What is next for PGA after suspending LIV participants? (2:15)

Bryson DeChambeau has officially signed on with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, the circuit announced Friday.

"Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf's supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner. "He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland [Oregon, site of the series' first U.S. event] and beyond."

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open Champion, gives LIV Golf a roster of former major winners that currently includes six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, two-time major winners Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer, and four others -- Sergio Garcia (2017 Masters), Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters), Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open) and Louis Oosthuizen (2010 Open Championship). 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed is also expected to join the new series, according to multiple reports.

DeChambeau, 28, was one of LIV Golf's early targets, although he said last week at the Memorial that he planned to keep playing on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that it had suspended its then-17 members who are competing in the inaugural LIV Golf International Series event. DeChambeau lost sponsor Rocket Mortgage on Thursday because of his ties to LIV Golf.

LIV Golf is supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Salman has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including the slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

LIV Golf's inaugural event began Thursday in London, where Schwartzel took the lead. DeChambeau is not playing in London this week. The first LIV Golf tournament in the United States is scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon.

Information from ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Tom VanHaaren was used in this report.