Charl Schwartzel has a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Centurion Club in St. Albans, England.

Schwarzel birdied his final hole of the day Friday to gain a three-shot lead over fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis. He's five shots ahead of American Peter Uihlein and six up on Oliver Bekker.

Dustin Johnson is tied for sixth at 1 under heading into the final round of the 54-hole event.

Former major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are both in a tie for 12th at 1 over. Phil Mickelson, playing for the first time in four months, is 4 over and tied for 26th.

Schwartzel and Du Plessis are on the Stinger team, which is leading the way to share a $3 million purse for the best four-man team.