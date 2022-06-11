LIV Golf London sights, sounds and leaderboard from Day 3

After months of speculation and controversy, the final round of the inaugural competition for LIV Golf is here.

Charl Schwartzel kept his position atop the leaderboard as the first two rounds came to a close. Schwartzel increased his lead on Friday to 9 under, after posting a 5-under 65 on Thursday, with his South African countryman Hennie du Plessis 3 shots back at 6 under. Dustin Johnson is tied for fourth at 1 under, while Phil Mickelson is 4 over.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that it had suspended the then-17 members who are competing in the event. Players who compete in LIV events are ineligible to participate on the PGA Tour or any other tours it sanctions. Players who take part in future LIV Golf events will face the same punishment.

Here are the sights, sounds and leaders from the third round of the LIV London tournament.

Round 3 Top 10 leaderboard

1. Charl Schwartzel -9

2. Hennie Du Plessis -6

3. Peter Uihlein -4

4. Oliver Bekker -3

T5. Scott Vincent -1

T5. Dustin Johnson -1

T5. Sam Horsfield -1

T5. Phachara Khongwatmai -1

T9 Branden Grace E

T9. Adrian Otaegui E

T9. Ryosuke Kinoshita E

The first trophy

Here's a quick look at the prize golfers will be playing for at LIV London.