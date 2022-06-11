Mark Schlabach details why LIV Golf is enticing to players and what it means for the future of the PGA. (2:15)

The LIV Golf Invitational Series announced Saturday that it has signed its ninth major winner, as Patrick Reed has agreed to join the new circuit.

"[Reed] has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments," Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner, said in a statement. "He's a Major champion who has had a significant impact playing international team competitions, and he'll bring another impressive dynamic to our team-based format at LIV Golf."

Reed, 31, won the 2018 Masters and has nine PGA Tour victories. He has earned nearly $37 million during his tour career and is ranked 36th in the world. Reed struggled after being hospitalized with double pneumonia in August.

"It's refreshing to see team golf again. It takes me back to college and Ryder Cup days," said Reed, who has represented the United States in three Ryder Cups. "You're not just playing for yourself -- you're playing for your team over there and that camaraderie. I'm excited about seeing more golf. You're not just seeing coverage from featured groups -- you're seeing it from everywhere."

Reed joins LIV Golf one day after the series officially welcomed Bryson DeChambeau. The duo bolsters a roster that includes six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, two-time major winners Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer, and four others -- Sergio Garcia (2017 Masters), Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters), Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open) and Louis Oosthuizen (2010 Open Championship).

Reed and DeChambeau are expected to compete in LIV Golf's first United States-based event, scheduled at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, from June 30 to July 2.

"Talking to some of the guys after the first and second round, the energy seems so lively," Reed said of the series' inaugural event this week in London. "Everyone seems so pumped and ready to go. Portland can't get here fast enough."

LIV Golf is supported by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Salman has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including the slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The series' first event concludes Saturday.

ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg contributed to this report.