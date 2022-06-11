Local favourite Linn Grant will take a 2-shot lead into the final round of the 2022 Scandinavian Mixed as she bids to become the DP World Tour's first woman winner.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old from Sweden fired a flawless 66, which included a tremendous eagle from 75 feet on the 11th and four birdies, to get to 16 under par and overtake half-way leader Jason Scrivener at the top.

"I think it is fun, I am here to do my golf and I hope that takes me all the way and if it does, then I'll take it for the women," Grant said.

"I hope that people realise that we're actually getting there, getting close to the guys and having the same journey the men have had for the last 30 or 40 years.

"To really just put women's golf on the map a little bit more than it is at the moment, we can hit it far enough and close to the pin and hole some putts and do good scoring."

Scrivener led for most of the day and found himself 3 shots clear at the turn, but he missed good chances to extend his advantage and a double bogey at the short 16th saw him fall from the summit.

A closing birdie handed Scrivener solo second spot on 14 under, while home hero and tournament co-host Henrik Stenson was alone in third another shot back.