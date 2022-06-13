U.S. Open 2022: Tournament news, tee times, schedule and analysis

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- The year's third major comes with plenty of drama. Tiger Woods, who limped his way through the Masters and most of the PGA Championship before withdrawing, is sitting this one out to let his body recover. Phil Mickelson, who has not played in the United States in more than four months but returned to golf in the initial, controversial LIV Golf series event, is in the field at the one major he has never won. Plus, the event arrives with golf at a crossroads as a rival league threatens the system that has been in place for decades.

There will be a lot happening at The Country Club. Here's all the important information:

Key information

When: June 16-19

Where: The Country Club (Brookline, Massachusetts)

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Tee times

Tee times will be announced on Tuesday, June 14.

