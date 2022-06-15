BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Bryson DeChambeau doesn't plan to play in next week's PGA Tour Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner, joined the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Series last week. He briefly addressed his status for the Travelers while on the putting green at The Country Club but did not take further questions.

"As of right now, I'm not playing next week," DeChambeau told ESPN.

Multiple media outlets reported last week that DeChambeau was set to join LIV, which announced the signing Friday on Twitter.

The PGA Tour suspended 17 players last week who participated in the inaugural LIV event in London.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson was one of several players who resigned their PGA Tour membership after deciding to join LIV, but DeChambeau, who didn't play in London, has not resigned his membership yet.

The Travelers likely would have been DeChambeau's final PGA Tour appearance, since LIV's next event, which starts June 30 in Portland, Oregon, figures to prompt a similar suspension. Fellow PGA Tour golfers Patrick Reed and Pat Perez also have joined LIV since last week's tournament in London.

After arriving Monday at The Country Club, DeChambeau told Golf Channel that his decision to join LIV was "a business decision" and that it was "for my family's future."

"There was a lot of financials to it ... I get to have a life outside of the game of golf as well," DeChambeau told Golf Channel, adding that he would "love to play PGA Tour events when they would allow me to."