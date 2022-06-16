        <
          Sights, sounds and best moments from Round 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open

          9:21 AM ET

          9:21 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          BROOKLINE, Mass. -- Perhaps the talk of LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour will subside for a few days, with the start of the U.S. Open at The Country Club officially here. Or, at least, it will stall until 1:47 p.m., when Phil Mickelson arrives on the first tee. Mickelson, the face of LIV Golf, is still searching for that one missing piece of his Grand Slam resume -- a U.S. Open win.

          While most eyes will be on Mickelson -- and how he is received by the fans at this venue just outside Boston -- there are plenty of other things to keep an eye on for the year's third major.

          We have you covered.

          Early birdies

          Reigning champion Jon Rahm is one of the golfers out early, along with Max Homa, former Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa.

          There's more than golf going on around here

          Sure, the fans in New England are here to see golf. But forgive them if the are bit distracted. Something else is on their mind -- about 7.2 miles down the road.

          The Boston Celtics are hoping to keep their NBA title hopes alive on Thursday in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors. (9 p.m. ET on ABC). The Celtics are down 3-2 in the series.