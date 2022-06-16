Rory McIlroy is happy with his opening-round performance and explains losing his cool several times on Thursday. (1:15)

The 2022 U.S. Open is underway at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Reigning champ Jon Rahm is trying to defend his title. There's drama with LIV tour players, after the new tour's first event last week, returning for this latest major. That includes Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Scottie Scheffler is trying to become the seventh different player to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same calendar year.

It's also another prime chance to see the latest in golf fashion. At the third major of the year, the hottest trend is the bold-patterned shirt. There are also few Massachusetts-themed accents.

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy finished his round with a share of the lead while rocking a floral print shirt. During the round, it caused a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it stir on social media.

The four-time major winner wasn't the only golfer who chose bright shirts:

Billy Horschel

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hideki Matsuyama

ERIK S. LESSER/EPA

Xander Schauffele

John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports

It's a big sports weekend in the Boston area. On Thursday night, at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics will try to keep their NBA title hopes alive in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The Country Club is a little more than seven miles from the Garden.

Shane Lowry is repping the Celtics on his shirt and Max Moldovan has a pin on his bag.

Beyond the local sports, New England is known for its seafood, especially lobster. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Massachusetts trails only Maine in the United State for lobster fishing. Brooks Koepka, and other Nike-sponsored players, honored that with the crustacean on his shoes.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

One fan also got some recognition on Thursday for his T-Shirt. He must really like Jordan Spieth.