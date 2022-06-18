Michael Collins and Andy North break down the biggest storylines from Day 2 of the U.S. Open in Brookline, MA. (1:58)

U.S. Open Day 2 recap: Is Scottie Scheffler lurking in the background? (1:58)

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- A lot can happen on a Saturday at the U.S. Open, especially with a leaderboard as packed as this one. With a mix of big names and lesser-known ones, things could get interesting on a cooler, windier day at The Country Club.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app

Here is what is happening:

For accuracy's sake

At the U.S. Open, you pick your spots very carefully. Here's what the players will be staring at all day.

It's moving day!



Here are the hole locations ⛳️ for Round 3 of the 122nd #USOpen at The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/8LQD53NKAm — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

The money talks

Thanks to LIV Golf, the sport is talking a lot more about money these days. On Saturday morning, the USGA released the full purse breakdown for this week.

Let's start first with those who didn't make the cut. They each got $10,000 for the two days of work. Now, to the real money (keeping in mind that Charl Schwartzel took home $4.75 million for winning the first LIV event in London. The total payout is $17.5 million. Here is what a spot in the top 10 is worth:

1. $3.15 million

2. $1.89 million

3. $1,225,374

4. $859,032

5. $715,491

6. $634,415

7. $571,950

8. $512,249

9. $463,604

10. $425,830

The player who finishes 60th will take home $36,852.