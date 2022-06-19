Sights, sounds and best moments from the final round of the 2022 U.S. Open

Andy North and Michael Collins break down the biggest storylines from Round 2 of the U.S. Open in Brookline, Mass. (1:58)

U.S. Open Day 2 recap: Is Scottie Scheffler lurking in the background? (1:58)

BROOKLINE, Mass. -- The Country Club punished the field on Saturday. Expect more on Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open as a packed leaderboard tries to grab the trophy.

We have you covered with all the happenings:

Playing for dad

Justin Thomas gave his late grandpa and dad a Father's Day tribute by wearing their names on his shoes on Sunday. JT comes from a long line of golf professionals, being mentored by his grandpa, Paul, and coached by his dad, Mike.

Pros, they're just like us!