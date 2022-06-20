Will Zalatoris shares his thoughts after placing second in a major for the third time in his career. (0:54)

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, a move announced by the PGA Tour a day after he finished as runner-up in the U.S. Open.

Zalatoris, the world No. 12, missed a 14-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole that would have put him in a playoff with winner Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday at the Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"This one, in particular, hurts pretty hard," Zalatoris said after his sixth top-10 finish in nine major starts, including three second-place finishes.

Also withdrawing from the Travelers on Monday were Russell Henley and Patrick Rodgers. Replacing the trio are Dawie van der Walt, Brett Drewitt and Joshua Creel.

This week's Travelers field is still stacked, with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Jordan Spieth among the notables set to compete.