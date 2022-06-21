CROMWELL, Conn. -- Nick Faldo is leaving 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. In his place will be another former Masters champion.

CBS announced Tuesday that Trevor Immelman of South Africa, who won the 2008 Masters and will be the International team Presidents Cup captain this year, will step in for Faldo starting next year.

Faldo, the three-time winner of both the Masters and Open Championship, came over to CBS in 2007 as the lead announcer after having previously worked at ABC. His last broadcast on CBS will be the final round of the Wyndham Championship on Aug. 7.

"Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world's number one golfer to our broadcasts,'' CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said. "He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage.''

Immelman is only the fourth lead golf analyst for CBS in the last 50 years, following Faldo, Lanny Wadkins and the late Ken Venturi, who spent 35 years with the network.