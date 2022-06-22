Players involved in the LIV Golf Series will be allowed to compete at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews next month, organizers the R&A announced on Wednesday.

The USGA allowed players who have joined the LIV Golf Series, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's government-backed PIF Fund, to play at last weekend's U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, which was won by England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has become the latest player to make the switch to the LIV Golf Series, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday, joining a a host of stars including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, among others.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement: "The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal.

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St. Andrews. We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

The LIV Golf Series hosted its first event in St. Albans, on the outskirts of London, earlier this month, with former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel winning the inaugural event.