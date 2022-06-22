        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on ESPN+

          The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the Travelers Championship. The course is one of the shorter ones on the tour but carries an $8.3 million purse. Some of golf's best talent will look to get a win at TPC River Highlands this weekend. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy will play in this event, along with other notables like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the Travelers Championship:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed

          6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

          7 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 15)

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed

          6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

          7 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 15)

          3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed

          7:30 a.m - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

          8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. -6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 15)

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed

          7:30 a.m - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

          8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 16)

          1 p.m. -6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured hole (No. 15)

          1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here