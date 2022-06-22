How to watch the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on ESPN+

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says LIV Golf poses a threat to the game of golf. (0:57)

The PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the Travelers Championship. The course is one of the shorter ones on the tour but carries an $8.3 million purse. Some of golf's best talent will look to get a win at TPC River Highlands this weekend. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy will play in this event, along with other notables like Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300-plus hours of live coverage from 35 PGA Tour tournaments each year, including four days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the Travelers Championship:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

7 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

7:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

6:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

7 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

7:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

7:30 a.m - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. -6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

7:30 a.m - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 11, 15 & 16)

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. -6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Watch here