The DP World Tour will announce on Friday that golfers participating in the LIV Golf Invitational Series won't be allowed to play at the Scottish Open, according to The Telegraph.

The $8 million event will be held from July 7-10 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, one week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. The report comes one day after the R&A announced that players involved in the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to compete at the Open Championship.

For the first time, the tournament at the Renaissance Club will be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, after the game's two traditional powerhouses signed a "strategic alliance" 20 months ago in the response to the LIV threat.

Brooks Koepka, who officially joined the LIV tour earlier this week, had previously been announced as part of the Scottish Open field.

The PGA Tour has decided to suspend any of its players who play in LIV tour events.