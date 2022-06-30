How to watch the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic on ESPN+

The year's final major, The Open at St. Andrews, is looming in two weeks. But there is still work to be done in the United States, and that includes a longtime stop on the PGA Tour -- the John Deere Classic -- which begins Thursday.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the John Deere Classic:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)

8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here