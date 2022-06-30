How to watch the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic on ESPN+

The year's final major, The Open at St. Andrews, is looming in two weeks. But there is still work to be done in the United States, and that includes a longtime stop on the PGA Tour -- the John Deere Classic -- which begins Thursday.
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the John Deere Classic:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)
8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
7:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)
8:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 14 & 16)
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 14)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here