The first LIV Golf event in the United States has a first-time player in the rival series atop its leaderboard.

Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, who was among the latest batch of players to join the LIV Series earlier this week, carded a 5-under 67 to take a 1-shot lead after the opening round at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon.

Dustin Johnson, who at world No. 17 is the highest-ranked player on the LIV tour, is 1 shot back of Ortiz after a 68 that included five birdies against just one bogey.

Ortiz, ranked No. 119 in the world, won the Houston Open in 2020 for his lone PGA Tour victory. On Thursday, his 67 included seven birdies, including four on the front nine.

Also in the top 10 after Round 1 are Pat Perez (T-3, 69) and Brooks Koepka (T-6, 70). Both Americans are making their LIV debuts this week.

"You need to get off to a good start and obviously stay with it because there's no real letting up,'' Perez said about the 54-hole format. "Every shot, I think, means a little bit more.''

Other notable scores from Day 1 action included even-par 72s from Matthew Wolff, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau in their tour debuts. Phil Mickelson carded a 3-over 75 and is tied for 30th in a group that includes Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na and Lee Westwood.

This marks the second LIV event. The first, held outside of London earlier this month, was won by former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who banked $4.75 million with the victory.

The upstart series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman, aims to challenge the PGA Tour and has lured players with big signing bonuses and rich prize purses. But critics call the tour an attempt at "sportswashing'' to detract from Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses, including the murder of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

On Thursday, about 10 family members and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks spoke at a small park honoring veterans nearby.

"This event is nothing more than a group of very talented athletes who appear to have turned their backs on the crime of murder,'' said survivor Tim Frolich, who was injured in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers.

For golfers, part of LIV Golf's allure is the money. In addition to sizable signing bonuses, the 48-man field is competing for a $20 million purse, with an additional $5 million prize fund for a team competition.

There's no cut and even the last-place finisher earns a payday of $120,000.

Thursday's leaders in the team portion were a Johnson-led group that included Perez, Reed and Talor Gooch. They were at 7 under.

Because the event was played on two courses, it was difficult to get a handle on crowd sizes, and LIV Golf did not disclose attendance figures.

Mickelson, a six-time major winner and a top draw on the tour, had one of the bigger galleries on opening day.

The PGA Tour responded to LIV Golf's challenge by suspending every active member who competed in the first LIV event. Those who play in Oregon will also be suspended unless they resign their tour memberships.

LIV Golf: Portland Player Team Score 1. Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC 67 (-5) 2. Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC 68 (-4) T-3. Pat Perez 4 Aces GC 69 (-3) T-3. Hideto Tanihara Torque GC 69 (-3) T-3. Branden Grace Stinger GC 69 (-3) T-6. Brooks Koepka Smash GC 70 (-2) T-6. Hennie Du Plessis Stinger GC 70 (-2) T-6. Wade Ormsby Punch GC 70 (-2) T-9. Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC 71 (-1) T-9. Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC 71 (-1) T-9. Yuki Inamori Torque GC 71 (-1) T-9. Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC 71 (-1) T-9. Scott Vincent Gleeks GC 71 (-1) T-14. Matthew Wolff Hy Flers GC 72 (E) T-14. Patrick Reed 4 Aces GC 72 (E) T-14. Sihwan Kim Iron Heads GC 72 (E) T-14. Justin Harding Crushers GC 72 (E) T-14. Talor Gooch 4 Aces GC 72 (E) T-14. Bryson Dechambeau Crushers GC 72 (E) T-21. Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC 73 (+1) T-21. Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC 73 (+1) T-21. James Piot Niblicks GC 73 (+1) T-21. Chase Koepka Smash GC 73 (+1) T-25. Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC 74 (+2) T-25. Richard Bland Smash GC 74 (+2) T-25. Matthew Jones Punch GC 74 (+2) T-25. Adrian Otaegui Smash GC 74 (+2) T-25. Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC 74 (+2) T-25. Peter Uihlein Crushers GC 74 (+2) T-30. Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC 75 (+3) T-30. Ian Poulter Majesticks GC 75 (+3) T-30. Shaun Norris Crushers GC 75 (+3) T-30. Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC 75 (+3) T-30. Laurie Canter Majesticks GC 75 (+3) T-30. Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC 75 (+3) T-30. Kevin Na Iron Heads GC 75 (+3) T-37. Lee Westwood Majesticks GC 76 (+4) T-37. Jediah Morgan Punch GC 76 (+4) T-37. Ian Snyman Cleeks GC 76 (+4) T-37. Euginio Chacarra Fireballs GC 76 (+4) T-41. Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC 77 (+5) T-41. Travis Smyth Niblicks GC 77 (+5) T-41. Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC 77 (+5) 44. Turk Pettit Cleeks GC 78 (+6) T-45. Blake Windred Punch GC 79 (+7) T-45. Itthipat Buranatanyarat Hy Flyers GC 79 (+7) T-45. Graeme McDowell Niblicks GC 79 (+7) 48. Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC 82 (+10)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.