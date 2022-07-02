Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz hold a two-shot lead entering the final round of the inaugural LIV Series event in the United States.

Johnson, who at world No. 17 is the highest-ranked player on the breakaway LIV tour, shot his second straight 4-under 68 to move into a first-place tie with opening-round leader Ortiz, who's gone 67-69 for an 8-under total at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon.

Johnson is seeking his first professional victory in the U.S. since the Masters in November 2020. LIV events are 54 holes with no cuts.

Mexico's Ortiz, who announced his commitment to the LIV tour earlier this week, won the Houston Open in 2020 for his lone PGA Tour victory.

Several big names are in the hunt entering Saturday's final round, a group that includes Brooks Koepka. The world No. 19, playing in his first LIV event after announcing his commitment to the tour last week, is 4 shots back after a second-round 70. He's in a tie for fifth in a group that includes Louis Oosthuizen (71-69) and Patrick Reed (72-68).

Bryson DeChambeau's 69 on Friday was three shots better than his opening round, and he's tied for 10th at 3 under.

Phil Mickelson continued to struggle and sits at 5 over (72-73), tied for 34th in the 48-player field.

This marks the second LIV event. The first, held outside of London earlier this month, was won by former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, who banked $4.75 million with the victory.

Players this week are competing for a $20 million purse, with another $5 million for the team portion of the event. That's being led by the 4 ACES GC quartet of Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch.