England's Paul Casey has joined LIV Golf, the breakaway tour announced Saturday.

Casey, ranked 26th in the world, has been a member of both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in recent years. He has 21 worldwide wins since turning pro in 2000, as well as a host of close calls at major championships.

According to LIV Golf, Casey will make his debut at the tour's third event, July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey. He will be part of team Crushers GC, which is captained by Bryson DeChambeau.

"LIV Golf continues to attract the best players in the sport as it builds increasingly competitive fields with each event," LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement. "Paul Casey adds to the growing list of top 50 golfers who are excited to be part of an innovative and entertaining format that is creating something new for golf. His proven track record on a global stage adds another exciting piece to the competition as we prepare for Bedminster."

Casey, 44, has represented Team Europe five times in the Ryder Cup. Former Ryder Cup teammates such as Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood previously had defected for the LIV tour.

Casey has missed a big chunk of this season with a back injury. He last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn't play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

A spokesman for Casey last month said he is hopeful his back will improve in time for him to play the British Open at St. Andrews from July 14-17.