NORTH PLAINS, Ore. -- Branden Grace won LIV Golf's first stop on American soil, an event that drew critics and protesters alike because of the upstart series' funding by Saudi Arabia.

Grace closed with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to finish at 13 under in the 54-hole tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club.

The fledgling LIV series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, aims to challenge the PGA Tour. It has lured some players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with the promise of big signing bonuses, hefty prize purses and fewer events.

Branden Grace's highest earning during a PGA Tour season were $2.9 million in 2015-16. He's now won $6.4M in two LIV Golf events. Jamie Squire/LIV Golf via Getty Images

Grace beat Mexico's Carlos Ortiz by 2 strokes.

"Played flawless golf, played really, really well when I needed to do something special and came up and managed to pull it out," Grace said. "But just what a great day, it was amazing to come here, this new format, this new everything is amazing and everybody here is having a blast."

The 48-man field in Oregon competed for a $20 million purse, with an additional $5 million prize fund for a team competition. There was no cut, and even the last-place finisher earned a payday of $120,000. Charl Schwartzel won the tour's inaugural event outside of London (and the team portion) and pocketed $4.75 million.

Grace earned $2,025,000 for his work at Centurion in the inaugural LIV event ($1,275,000 for finishing tied for third in the individual event, $750,000 for being on the winning team). He earned another $4,375,000 on Saturday ($4 million for the individual win and an additional $375,000 for being part of the second-place team).

His two-week earnings of $6,400,000 are the most of any player so far in the LIV season. His most on-course earnings in a single PGA Tour season was $2,878,868 in 2015-16.

Ortiz, ranked No. 119 in the world, shot a 69. Johnson (71) finished four back with Patrick Reed (67).

The Four Aces team, led by Johnson, won the team competition at Pumpkin Ridge.

The PGA Tour has responded to the upstart tour by suspending every active member who competed in the first LIV event. Those who played in Oregon were also suspended unless they resign their tour memberships.

LIV Golf has been dogged by criticism since its inception, well before it came to tiny North Plains, about 20 miles west of downtown Portland.

The city's mayor and 10 fellow mayors from nearby communities wrote the course's Texas-based owner weeks ago, objecting that the event did not align with community values because of Saudi Arabia's human rights abuses, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A group of families whose loved ones were killed by the terrorist attack on Sept. 11 came to North Plains on the tournament's opening day to protest the event. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on that day in 2001 were Saudi citizens. The group plans a more sizeable demonstration for the next stop at Bedminster in New Jersey.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called out the tour for "sportswashing" to detract from Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Wyden pointed to the 2016 hit-and-run death of 15-year-old Fallon Smart in Portland. A Saudi national was accused in the case but vanished before trial, and U.S. officials believe he was spirited out of the country with the help of the Saudi government. A protestor at the entrance on Friday held a sign that read "Fallon Smart, 2000-2016."

The players faced tough questions before the tournament about their involvement, with most reciting pat answers and maintaining that golf can be a "force for good." Others complained about the structure and grind of the PGA Tour.

LIV Golf touts that it's "golf, but louder." In addition to the simultaneous team competition, the tournaments feature shotgun starts, interactive fan activities and hip-hop blaring on the driving range.

Crowds on Saturday were better than Thursday and Friday. LIV Golf said it was a sellout, but would not reveal the number of tickets sold.

The tour's next event is set for July 29-31 at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

LIV Golf: Portland Day 3 Player Team Score 1. Branden Grace Stinger GC 69, 69, 65 (-13) 2. Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC 67, 69, 69 (-11) 3. Patrick Reed 4 Aces GC 72, 68, 67 (-9) 4. Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC 68, 68, 71 (-9) 5. Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC 71, 69, 69 (-7) 6. Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC 71, 69, 70 (-6) 7. Talor Gooch 4 Aces GC 72, 70, 70 (-4) 8. Matthew Wolff Hy Flers GC 72, 71, 70 (-3) 9. Justin Harding Crushers GC 72, 67, 74 (-3) 10. Bryson Dechambeau Crushers GC 72, 69, 73 (-2) 11. Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC 73, 71, 71 (-1) 12. Yuki Inamori Torque GC 71, 73, 71 (-1) 13. Kevin Na Iron Heads GC 75, 68, 72 (-1) 14. Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC 73, 68, 74 (-1) 15. Sihwan Kim Iron Heads GC 72, 68, 75 (-1) 16. Lee Westwood Majesticks GC 76, 71, 69 (E) 17. Hideto Tanihara Torque GC 69, 75, 72 (E) 18. Matthew Jones Punch GC 72, 72, 72 (E) 19. Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC 71, 72, 73 (E) 20. Brooks Koepka Smash GC 70, 70, 76 (E) 21. Adrian Otaegui Smash GC 74, 72, 71 (+1) 22. James Piot Niblicks GC 73, 76, 69 (+2) 23. Chase Koepka Smash GC 73, 74, 72 (+3) 24. Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC 75, 71, 73 (+3) 25. Scott Vincent Gleeks GC 71, 74, 74 (+3) 26. Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC 75, 71, 74 (+4) 27. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Fireballs GC 76, 73, 72 (+5) 28. Richard Bland Smash GC 74, 74, 73 (+5) 29. Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC 77, 75, 70 (+6) 30. Ian Snyman Cleeks GC 76, 75, 71 (+6) 31. Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC 74, 77, 71 (+6) 32. Travis Smyth Niblicks GC 77, 71, 74 (+6) 33. Hennie Du Plessis Stinger GC 70, 75, 77 (+6) 34. Pat Perez 4 Aces GC 69, 73, 80 (+6) 35. Graeme McDowell Niblicks GC 79, 71, 73 (+7) 36. Wade Ormsby Punch GC 70, 76, 77 (+7) 37. Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC 77, 74, 73 (+8) 38. Laurie Canter Majesticks GC 75, 74, 75 (+8) 39. Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC 74, 73, 77 (+8) 40. Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC 82, 70, 74 (+10) 41. Ian Poulter Majesticks GC 75, 77, 74 (+10) 42. Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC 75, 75, 76 (+10) 43. Peter Uihlein Crushers GC 74, 74, 78 (+10) 44. Itthipat Buranatanyarat Hy Flyers GC 79, 74, 74 (+11) 45. Blake Windred Punch GC 79, 74, 74 (+11) 46. Turk Pettit Cleeks GC 78, 76, 78 (+16) 47. Shaun Norris Crushers GC 75, 79, 79 (+17) 48. Jediah Morgan Punch GC 76, 84, 77 (+21)

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.