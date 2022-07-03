Adrian Meronk held off a final-round charge from New Zealand's Ryan Fox to win the Irish Open at Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny on Sunday.

Meronk -- who already has three top-three finishes this season -- shot a final-round 66 to top the leaderboard at 20-under and become the first Polish winner in European Tour history.

"It means a lot," Meronk said. "As I said before, it's one of my roles to just grow the game in Poland because it's still quite small but hopefully this will help a lot so I'll just keep going and, yeah, hopefully there will be a lot of new people to the game in Poland."

Fox shot his second 64 of the event to finish three shots back at 17-under, while South African Thriston Lawrence was another shot back at 16-under.

Defending champion Lucas Herbert finished at 12-under.