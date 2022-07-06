The LPGA Tour has canceled its tournament in Shanghai later this year because of ongoing restrictions in China related to COVID-19.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai was to be held Oct. 13-16 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The tour said in a statement that it hopes to "compete in front of our fans at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in the future."

The LPGA Tour announced its decision with the China Golf Association and the PGA Tour, which also canceled its Shanghai-based event -- the WGC-HSBC Champions, scheduled for Oct. 27-30.

It marks the third straight year that both tours have canceled their respective events in Shanghai because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Danielle Kang won the most recent Buick LPGA Shanghai in 2019.

Wednesday's announcements came as residents in parts of Shanghai and Beijing were ordered to undergo further rounds of COVID-19 testing following the discovery of new cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.