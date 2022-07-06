        <
        >

          How to watch the Genesis Scottish Open on ESPN+

          Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
          1:08 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The year's final major, The Open, is different. It looks different and feels different from the other three on the calendar. Therefore, the preparation is different. This week, players will be dealing with wind and links golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, which sits about 80 miles south of The Old Course at St. Andrews, which a week later will host the 150th Open.

          Here is how to catch all the action from the Genesis Scottish Open on ESPN+:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Featured groups
          2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Featured groups
          2:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          3:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Featured group 1
          4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          5:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Featured group 1
          4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          5:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here