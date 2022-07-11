Tiger Woods plays 18 holes at St. Andrews on Sunday in hopes of making a return to The Open. (0:53)

The Open is golf's oldest major, and this year it celebrates its 150th installment. And there is no other place that could possibly happen than at the home of golf -- The Old Course at St. Andrews.

After sitting out the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods is back and in the field at the place he calls his favorite golf course in the world. By the way, he's won twice at St. Andrews.

But here is far from the only storyline. Here is everything you need to know for golf's final major championship of 2022.

Key information

When: July 14-17

Where: St. Andrews (The Old Course)

Defending champion: Collin Morikawa

Tee times

The full field of tee times will be revealed early in the week.

Everything you need to know for The Open

