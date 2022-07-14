ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- Justin Rose withdrew from The Open on Thursday morning due to a back injury.

Rose, 41, had been grouped with Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari and was due to tee off at 8:14 a.m BST. But Rose was not on the first tee and just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, with play already underway in his group, the R&A announced Rose's withdrawal.

The one-time Major champion sustained the injury on Wednesday as he cut his practice round short. He was on the range on Thursday morning but looked to be moving gingerly as he bent down to place the ball on the tee.

The news meant Rikuya Hoshino was a late call up to join Fleetwood and Molinari on Thursday morning.

Rose was looking to improve on his best finish at The Open, which was a tied second in 2018. This was set to be his third attempt at winning The Open at St. Andrews, having failed to make the cut in 2010 and then finished tied-sixth in 2015 on 11-under.

It has been a mixed year for Rose as he missed the cut at the Masters, finished tied-13th in the PGA Championship and tied-37th in the US Open.

Rose's withdrawal means he will miss The Open for the first time since 2006.