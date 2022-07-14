Tiger Woods is at St. Andrews, and here is how Round 1 is going at The Open

Tom Hamilton explains why Tiger Woods should not be overlooked at The Open. (1:46)

Why Tiger Woods can be a real contender at The Open (1:46)

For months, even before he returned to competitive golf after his serious car accident in February 2021, Tiger Woods said he would be playing The Open at St. Andrews.

"Quite often," Justin Thomas said earlier this week when asked whether Woods had talked to him about being here for the 150th Open.

Woods, to make sure he was ready, even skipped the U.S. Open, allowing his leg, and his body that has endured multiple surgeries over a career in which he has won 15 major championships, to heal.

"It is my favorite [course]," he said.

So, here he is, ready to make perhaps his last real run during an Open held at the home of golf. We follow along:

This is what the Old Course is going to throw at Woods on Thursday.

👇 Pin positions for Round 1 of #The150thOpen 📝 pic.twitter.com/ZbF0t1b0Ev — The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2022

No. 1: Par 4, 375 yards

Woods entered this Open full of hope. Then his opening tee shot, a trademark stinger, landed in a divot in the middle of the miles-wide fairway at the first hole. He then chunked his second shot from the tough lie into the burn in front of the green. After a drop, Woods hit a delicate little chip over the water to leave himself a 3-footer for bogey - which he missed. Bad got worse really fast.

Score: Double bogey

Total for the day: 2 over

No. 2: Par 4, 452 yards

This tee shot avoided any problems, finding a nice, flat lie in the center of the fairway. But Woods had a club too much and flew the flag by 50-60 feet. After a shaky start with the putter at the first hole, Woods navigated his way without any drama at the second.

Score: Par

Total for the day: 2 over

No. 3: Par 4, 398 yards

There is no way around it: Woods hit an atrocious second shot into the third hole. He had just 109 yards in and missed the green short and right. On the hard ground, it spun back and settled 24 yards from the hole. A so-so pitch left 15 feet for par. He didn't just miss that one but ran it 5 feet past the hole to leave a tester just to save bogey. He made that one, but nothing has come easy through three holes.

Score: Bogey

Total for the day: 3 over