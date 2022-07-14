The Open is being played this weekend at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland. American Collin Morikawa is the defending champion.

As often happens at The Open, the weather can be a factor. With temperatures in the upper 60s, the fashion at the event is littered with turtleneck sweaters, half-zips galore, and hoodies.

That doesn't mean there aren't some bold choices and fun accents for Thursday's first round.

A classic Tiger look

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods calls the Old Course his favorite. Two of Woods' three Open wins have come on this course.

At a historic course, Tiger went with a time-tested, cold-weather look: White mock turtleneck and navy V-neck sweater.

Woods is struggling in his opening round so he might not be around for a shade of red this weekend.

Max Homa, who tweeted his pairing with Woods into existence, wore an Open-themed shirt for his round.

Look of the day: Justin Thomas and his joggers

Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Thomas, who has won two majors, is still looking for his first top-10 finish at The Open. For Thursday's first round, his fit, featuring some bare ankles, was championship-worthy.

Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

That's the top of the full look, featuring a camo hoodie. Thomas was one of several notables to shoot even-par 72 in the first round, along with Morikawa, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Zach Johnson.

Honoring Scotland on your feet

Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

The thistle is the national flower of Scotland. According to the Scotland Tourism Board, the flower has long been a part of Scottish history. It has been featured in the country's legends and poetry.

Rory McIlroy is among those golfers sponsored by Nike wearing shoes featuring thistles.

Bucket hat summer

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Amateur Barclay Brown, from England, is a surprise name on the leaderboard. He played collegiate golf at Stanford and decided to rock the camo Cardinal bucket hat during his round.

Keep it casual

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson eschewed a collared shirt and complemented his black half-zip with black t-shirt. It was quite the talk of social media during the round. Mickelson shot even-par 72 to open the event. He missed the cut at last month's U.S. Open.