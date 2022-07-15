Tiger Woods has a lot of work to do at The Open, and here is how his second round is going

It took a lot of work to get Tiger Woods to the first tee at The Open. Months of rehab after his car crash to get him back to competitive golf. Hours of effort from him and his team after rounds. Time off after he had to withdraw from the PGA Championship and skip the U.S. Open. But he's here.

Now, it's going to take a lot of work for him to stay the weekend.

After a dismal opening-round 78, Woods has to go low in the second round to have any chance of making the cut at St. Andrews.

Here is how his early morning at the Old Course is going.

This is what Woods will be facing on Friday. He'll need to figure it out and post something in the 60s if he wants to see Saturday and Sunday in Scotland.

Pin positions for Round 2 of #The150thOpen 👇 pic.twitter.com/KcAt1ZxZwJ — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2022

No. 1: Par 4, 375 yards

The first hole at St. Andrews is much easier when the opening tee shot doesn't land in a fresh divot. Woods' tee ball on Thursday found a divot, his second went in the burn and walked off a dreadful double bogey. No divot on Friday and things went much smoother. A safe approach to the green and better speed with the putter led to an uneventful par.

Score: Par

Total for the day: Even

Total for the tournament: 6 over