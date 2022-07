ST. ANDREWS, Scotland -- While Tiger Woods made an early and emotional departure Friday at St. Andrews, Cameron Smith can only wonder if the 150th Open will be his arrival as an undisputed elite player.

Smith already won the Players Championship this year and has risen to as high as No. 3 in the world. His 8-under 64 at The Open gave him his first lead in a major, by 2 shots over PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young. Rory McIlroy was lurking another shot behind.

"It's obviously a really good spot to be in," Smith said. "I feel like I've been in this spot a lot over the past couple of years, and things just haven't quite gone my way yet."

Young overcame a few mistakes and closed with a birdie for a 69, putting him in the last group with Smith going into the weekend.

McIlroy got one of the loudest cheers -- for a shot, not a farewell -- with his 25-foot birdie on the tough Road Hole at the 17th. He missed a birdie chance on the 18th. Still, it was important for him to back up a great start (66) with a solid round (69).

He was tied with Viktor Hovland, who delivered his own thrills by holing out from 139 yards for eagle on the par-4 15th hole and finishing with a birdie for a 66.

Smith was at 13-under 131, the lowest 36-hole score in The Open at St. Andrews.

Even a weekend without Woods, who missed the cut after carding a 3-over 75, is set up for great theater.

Dustin Johnson, who already has a Masters green jacket and a U.S. Open title at Oakmont, played early in the best conditions of the week -- light rain that took some of the fire out of the Old Course and then a warming sun -- for a 67. He was 4 shots back. Right behind was Masters champion Scottie Scheffler with another 68.

Halfway To History Cameron Smith is 13 under through two rounds. That is tied for the second-best 36-hole score to par at any major -- and tops overall at the Open Championship -- in the Masters Era (since 1934). YEAR AT A MAJOR TOT. 2015 Masters Jordan Spieth* -14 2022 Open Cameron Smith -13 1976 Masters Raymond Floyd* -13 YEAR AT THE OPEN TOT. 2022 Cameron Smith -13 2014 Rory McIlroy* -12 2010 Louis Oosthuizen* -12 2006 Tiger Woods* -12 1992 Nick Faldo* -12 1990 Greg Norman -12 1990 Nick Faldo* -12 * -- Went on to win event

Smith is building a reputation as a great putter, a great weapon to have on the greens at St. Andrews, and he plays without fear. He opened with three straight birdies and then began to pull away around the loop at the far end of the course.

He holed an 18-foot putt on No. 7, made birdie from 30 feet on the par-3 eighth and then drove the 10th green and two-putted from some 90 feet for a third birdie in four holes.

The big blow came at the par-5 14th when Smith buried the long eagle putt. He looked as though he'd just rolled in a short one for par. That's his game. That's his style.

"I don't get too excited nor too angry. I like to stay in the middle there," he said. "A lot of people say that it's boring to watch. But that's just how I go about my golf."

On the other end is McIlroy, among the most dynamic players from his generation. With four major wins early in his career and always a promise for more, he is seen as one of the better candidates to fill at least some of the void when Woods isn't around.

Woods wasn't he only early departure. Collin Morikawa became the first defending champion to miss the cut since Darren Clarke in 2012. Phil Mickelson missed out on the "Celebration of Champions" exhibition on Monday, the champions' dinner on Tuesday and the weekend. He missed the cut for the third straight time in the British Open.

The Half Of It This is the fourth time Rory McIlroy has been 10-under or better through 36 holes of a major in his career (2011 Masters, 2011 U.S. Open, 2014 Open Championship). That's tied with Tiger Woods for the most such instances since the Masters Era began in 1934. At least 10-under/36 holes Majors Rory McIlroy 4<< Tiger Woods 4 6 golfers tied 2 >> Includes 2022 Open Championship

For now, McIlroy is trying to add his name to among the greats who have won an Open at St. Andrews. He has finished in the top 10 in the previous three majors this year. He won the Canadian Open last month. He feels he has been playing consistently well.

It would be easy to assume, given his experience in majors, that he's right where he wants to be. But that starts with Smith, who already this year took down the No. 1 player (Jon Rahm) at Kapalua and the strongest field in golf at the Players Championship.

"I just need to go out and play my game and play my golf over the next two days, and that's all I can do," McIlroy said. "Cam Smith goes out and shoots another two rounds like he did the first two days, I'm going to have a really hard time to win the tournament. So I've just got to go out and do the best I can and worry about myself, and hopefully that's good enough."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.