Longtime PGA Tour players Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III have joined LIV Golf, the new circuit announced Wednesday.

Kokrak, ranked 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has three victories on the PGA Tour, including the Houston Open in November. His departure had been anticipated for months; he has been an international ambassador for Golf Saudi since 2021 and had its logo on his golf bag.

Howell, 43, is also a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, last winning at the RSM Classic in November 2018. He is currently ranked 173rd in the world. A former NCAA Division I individual champion at Oklahoma State, Howell earned more than $42 million during his PGA Tour career.

Kokrak and Howell will make their LIV Golf Invitational Series event debuts at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey from July 29 to July 31.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson also announced earlier Wednesday that he was joining LIV Golf.