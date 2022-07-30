        <
        >

          Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier lead day three of Women's Scottish Open

          Lydia Ko and Celine Boutier topped the Women's Scottish Open leaderboards after day three. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
          2:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Lydia Ko was joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women's Scottish Open on Saturday.

          France's Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 -- five birdies on the front nine -- to make up four shots on the New Zealander, who could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links.

          Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany's Leonie Harm on 14 under, one shot off the lead.

          Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

          No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko was at 1 under overall, and defending champion Ryann O'Toole at 4 under.