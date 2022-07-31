Japan's Ayaka Furue blitzed the field with a course-record final round of 62 -- 10 under par -- to claim her first LPGA title at the Women's Scottish Open on Sunday.

The 22-year-old rookie, who has seven wins on the Japanese Tour, finished with a 21-under-par total after starting the day four shots back from overnight leaders Celine Boutier and Lydia Ko.

Furue carded 10 birdies in total, including a six-birdie streak from the sixth hole, to win by three shots from second-placed Boutier, who completed a final round of 69.

Hyo-Joo Kim and Cheyenne Knight finished a further shot back in a tie for third on 17 under par.

Meanwhile, Ko's challenge faded after a series of near misses on the green and a round of 71 and a 16-under total left her in a tie for fifth with Alison Lee.