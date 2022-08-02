        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

          Players on the PGA Tour have one last chance to get themselves in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship.

          The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the Wyndham Championship:

          All times ET

          Thursday

          Main feed
          6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
          7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed
          6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
          7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed
          7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
          8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main feed
          7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
          8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 15)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here