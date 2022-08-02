How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

Players on the PGA Tour have one last chance to get themselves in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship.
The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.
Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Additionally, more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) are available to watch on ESPN+. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.
Here is how to watch the Wyndham Championship:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here