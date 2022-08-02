How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

Players on the PGA Tour have one last chance to get themselves in the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship.

The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here is how to watch the Wyndham Championship:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)

7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

6:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)

7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 15 & 16)

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here