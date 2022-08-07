        <
          Callum Shinkwin wins Cazoo Open for second European tour title

          Callum Shinkwin defeated Connor Syme of Scotland to win the Cazoo Open during day four of the Cazoo Open at Celtic Manor Resort. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
          2:54 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Callum Shinkwin claimed his second European tour title with a four-shot victory in the Cazoo Open on Sunday.

          The Englishman shot 1-under 70 in the final round and finished on 12-under 272 overall at Celtic Manor, where he has now finished first, fourth and eighth in his last three visits.

          A late charge from Scotland's Connor Syme (68) secured second place on eight under. Syme made eagle on the 11th and had a hat trick of birdies from the 15th before dropping a shot on the last.

          Julien Guerrier (76), Andy Sullivan (67), David Dixon (67), Renato Paratore (66) and Lucas Bjerregaard (68) shared a five-way tie for third, another three strokes back.